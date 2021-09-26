2022 Honda Passport, with refreshed looks and new features, revealed

Honda reveals its 2022 Passport SUV in US

Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its Passport SUV in the US. It will be up for grabs there later this year. As for the highlights, the car gets an off-road-biased TrailSport trim and a two-row cabin with Honda Sensing safety technology. It is fueled by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280hp of power. Here are more details.

The 2022 Honda Passport has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlamps, and redesigned bumpers. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sharp body lines. Vertically positioned taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. The TrailSport variant is differentiated by 18-inch wheels and orange-colored TrailSport badges on the grille as well as the tailgate.

The 2022 Honda Passport runs on a 3.5-liter V6 engine linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 280hp and a peak torque of 355Nm.

The 2022 Honda Passport has a 5-seater cabin, featuring perforated leather seats with contrast stitching, rubber floor mats, and a smart entry with a push-button start. The TrailSport trim flaunts orange-finished stitching on the door cards and steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags and Honda Sensing safety technology ensure the passengers' safety.

In the US, the 2022 Honda Passport will make its way to dealerships this winter. The SUV should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $32,790 (around Rs. 24.2 lakh) there.