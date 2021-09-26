Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 to be launched on October 8

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 11:34 am

In a bid to boost sales, the range-topping Legender trim of the Toyota Fortuner SUV in India will get an all-wheel-drive version on October 8. Barring the addition of a 4x4 drivetrain, the design and features of the car will remain unchanged. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 204hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The new Toyota Fortuner Legender will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, the car will be 4,795mm long.

Information

It will be fueled by a 204hp, 2.8-liter engine

Toyota Fortuner Legender will continue to run on a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 203.8hp/500Nm, while the standard model will get a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 166hp/245Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will get wireless charging pad and ventilated seats

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 will have a spacious cabin, featuring ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a wireless charging pad, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a TFT instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Toyota Connect. Seven airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view parking camera, and ABS with EBD will ensure safety.

Information

How much will it cost?

Toyota will announce details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Fortuner Legender 4x4 in India on October 8. However, the variant is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom).