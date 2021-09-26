McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition breaks cover in Australia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 12:45 am

As a tribute to its veteran racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren has unveiled the Daniel Ricciardo Edition of its 720S car in Australia. Its production will be limited to just three units. The premium four-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out. It is expected to run on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine and hit a top-speed of 341km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has triangular headlights and dual exhaust tips

The McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition has a sloping roofline, triangular headlights, a wide air vent, and Burton Blue accents on the bonnet, mirrors, and rear section. It also flaunts a Papaya Spark Orange paintwork. The car is flanked by two doors with Australian flag stickers and the number "3" embossed on them. Sleek taillights and twin exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information

It should run on a 710hp, 4.0-liter engine

The McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition is likely to be powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes 710hp of power and 770Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and attain a top-speed of 341km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and bucket seats

The McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition has a luxurious blacked-out cabin with orange accents, bucket seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a vertically positioned infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition: Pricing and availability

All three units of the McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition will be up for grabs in Australia later this year. It is expected to carry a premium over the standard 720S priced at $300,000 (around Rs. 2.2 crore).