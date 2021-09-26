Haojue UHR 150 maxi-scooter previewed in teaser images; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 12:15 am

Haojue teases its UHR 150 maxi-style scooter

Suzuki's Chinese division Haojue might unveil the UHR 150 maxi-style scooter in the coming days. Now, the brand has released teaser images of the upcoming two-wheeler, highlighting key design details. The pictures indicate that it will have LED lighting, a raised windscreen, and disc brakes on both ends. It might be fueled by a 155cc, fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter will have a digital instrument console

Haojue UHR 150 will flaunt a headlight-mounted front apron, a windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter will house a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and will ride on blacked-out wheels. The fuel capacity and kerb weight of the two-wheeler will be disclosed at a later date.

Information

It might run on a 13hp, 155cc engine

The Haojue UHR 150 might be fueled by a 155cc, fuel-injected engine sourced from the Gixxer, which makes 13.4hp of power and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get telescopic front forks

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Haojue UHR 150 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

Pricing and availability details of the Haojue UHR 150 maxi-style scooter in China will be announced at the time of its launch. It should make its way to India as a Suzuki model.