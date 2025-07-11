Joe Root becomes highest run-scorer at Lord's (international cricket): Stats 

Joe Root has become the highest run-scorer in all formats at Lord's Cricket Ground , amassing a total of 2,526 runs in 33 matches. He surpassed Graham Gooch's previous record of 2,513 runs. The record was broken during Day 1 of the third Test match against India. During the same match, Root also became the first player to score 3,000 runs against India in Test cricket history. He returned unbeaten on 99 at stumps on Day 1.

Numbers Root goes past Gooch As per ESPNcricinfo, Root's tally at Lord's by the end of Day 1 reached 2,526 runs across 51 international innings at an average of 54.91. Over 2,100 of these runs have come in Test matches. Graham Gooch (2,513 ) is the only other batter with 2,200-plus international runs here. Meanwhile, Seven of Root's eight tons at Lord's have come in whites.

Achievements Root's stellar numbers against India and potential records With his unbeaten 99 on Day 1, Root has raced to 3,054 runs in 33 Tests against India, including 10 centuries. He is the only player alongside Gary Sobers and Sachin Tendulkar to score over 3,000 runs in a non-Ashes Test rivalry. A century in his ongoing innings will make him the fifth-highest century-maker in Test cricket history with 37 tons, surpassing Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid. It will also be his 55th international ton, equaling Hashim Amla's record.