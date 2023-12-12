Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq retires from all forms of cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:00 am Dec 12, 202302:00 am

Asad Shafiq slammed 12 Test centuries while representing Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan middle-order batter Asad Shafiq has called time on his international career. The 37-year-old will be signing a contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he takes up the new role of the national selector. Shafiq was a pivotal part of the Pakistan Test team in the 2010s, which broke several records. The middle-order batter had an illustrious Test career.

Why does this story matter?

Shafiq was one of the most consistent Pakistani batters during the 2010s in Tests under the able leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq. He has a decent record for the Men in Green in the longest format despite batting at number six. Shafiq was a part of the Pakistan Test team that reached the top spot in the ICC Rankings (2016).

Shafiq averaged 38.19 in Test cricket

Ever since Shafiq made his Test debut in 2010 against South Africa, he has been a consistent part of the Pakistan Test team. The middle-order batter amassed 4,660 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 38.19. He has slammed 12 centuries and 27 fifties in this format. Shafiq's highest Test score of 137 came against Australia in 2016 at Brisbane.

Most Test centuries at number six or lower for Pakistan

As per ESPNCricinfo, Shafiq has scored the most Test centuries batting at number six or lower for Pakistan. Nine of his 12 centuries came batting at this position in Test cricket. Overall, only Adam Gilchrist (15) and Ian Botham (11) are ahead.

A look at his ODI career

Making his ODI debut in 2010 against Bangladesh, Shafiq featured in 60 ODIs, scoring 1,336 runs at an average of 24.74. The 37-year-old has amassed nine ODI fifties. Shafiq's highest ODI score of 84 came against Ireland in 2013. He scored 55 runs in three home ODIs while amassing 639 runs in 30 away ODIs.

Shafiq featured in 10 T20Is for Pakistan

The veteran had a pretty short T20I career for Pakistan. He played 10 T20Is while scoring 192 runs at a paltry average of 19.20. Shafiq's highest T20I score of 38 came against Zimbabwe. Overall, he compiled 2,702 runs in 128 T20s at 24.34 (50s: 14).

Shafiq no longer feels the excitement and passion

"I'm no longer feeling that excitement and passion that I did when I first started playing the game," Shafiq told ESPNCricinfo. "I wanted to thank all those who have helped me through my career. After being dropped in 2020, I played domestic cricket in the hope of getting back. But before the start of this season, I had decided this would be my last."