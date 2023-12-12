England name four spinners in 16-member squad for India Tests

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

England's five-match Test series against India will start on January 25 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England have named a potent 16-member squad for the five-match Test series against India, starting in January 2024. The Ben Stokes-led team will have four spinners at their disposal as they expect a considerable amount of turn on the Indian pitches. There's a fine mix of new faces along with the veterans for the Three Lions. Here are further details.

Atkinson, Hartley, and Bashir have been included in the team

Among the expected names, three uncapped players also made the 16-member squad, which includes Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir. The former two have represented England in limited overs, while 20-year-old Bashir received his maiden call-up for England. The off-break bowler has claimed 10 First-Class wickets and is a part of England's spin quartet including Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed, and Hartley.

Foakes recalled; Leach and Pope return from injury

English wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, who was dropped for the Ashes, has returned for the India tour. His exceptional wicket-keeping skills were praised the last time he visited the country. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope and Leach have also returned from their respective injuries. Leach, who is returning from back injury will be England's primary spinner in this tour. Pope's batting will also be crucial for them.

Woakes, Lawrence, Dawson, and Jacks are the notable ommissions

England's pace attack includes James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood, leaving no space for Chris Woakes. Similarly, other notable omissions include Dan Lawrence, who was a backup batter for the Three Lions throughout the Ashes. Meanwhile, all-rounders like Will Jacks and Liam Dawson will feature in the SA20 as they are not centrally contracted with the England Cricket Board.

A preparatory camp in UAE for England

The Three Lions will travel to the UAE first for a preparatory camp to fine-tune themselves ahead of the series against India. England will reach India before the first Test in Hyderabad on January 25. England A will also travel to India for a series.

Here's England's 16-member Test squad

England's 16-member Test squad versus India: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Joe Root, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, and Mark Wood.

A look at the schedule of the Test series

Here's the schedule for India's five-match Test series against the Three Lions: 1st Test: India vs England, January 25-29, Hyderabad. 2nd Test: India vs England, February 2-6, Vizag. 3rd Test: India vs England, February 15-19, Rajkot. 4th Test: India vs England, February 23-27, Ranchi. 5th Test: India vs England, March 7-11, Dharamsala. All five matches will start from 9:30 AM IST.