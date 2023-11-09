Ian Botham vs Chris Woakes: Decoding their WC bowling stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm Nov 09, 2023

Woakes has raced to 30 WC wickets.

England finally claimed a consolation victory in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating the Netherlands in Pune. All-rounder Chris Woakes was instrumental to England's triumph as he starred in multiple departments. After scoring 51, he also scalped a wicket. Woakes also became England's joint-highest wicket-take in ODI WCs, joining Ian Botham. Here we compare Woakes and Botham's WC stats.

Woakes took a wicket and was economical

Woakes perturbed the Dutch batters with swing and pace in his opening spell. He gave England their first breakthrough in the form of Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd. Although the England seamer didn't take any more wickets, he conceded 19 runs in seven overs. His brilliance meant England successfully defended 339, bowling the Netherlands out for a paltry 179.

Joint-most World Cup wickets for England

Woakes is featuring in his third WC edition, having played the 2015 and 2019 events as well. The 34-year-old has now raced to 30 wickets from 23 WC games at 31.70 (ER: 5.52). Botham finished his WC career with 30 wickets in 22 games. He is ahead of Woakes in terms of average (25.40) and economy rate (3.43). Both bowlers own a solitary four-fer.

A look at their best WC campaigns

16 of Woakes's wickets came in 11 games in the 2019 event at 27.87 (ER: 5.24). Botham also took 16 wickets in his best WC campaign (1992). Having played 10 matches that year, he averaged 19.12 with his economy being 3.43. Among England players, only Jofra Archer (20 in 2019) and Mark Wood (18 in 2019) have taken more wickets in a WC edition.

Here are their overall numbers

With 172 wickets across 121 games at 30.03, Woakes is England's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He owns three fifers in ODIs, the most for an England bowler. He has 11 four-fers as well. Meanwhile, Botham finished with 145 scalps in 116 matches at 28.54. The legendary all-rounder scalped three four-wicket hauls. While Botham boasts 2,113 runs at 23.21, Woakes has 1,520 runs at 23.75.