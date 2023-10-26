Decoding the lowest totals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (men's ODIs)

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the lowest totals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (men's ODIs)

By Parth Dhall 07:43 pm Oct 26, 202307:43 pm

England scored just 156 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

England were bundled out for 156 in 33.2 overs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Lack of form once again hurt England as they registered their lowest-ever World Cup score. This is also the lowest score in men's ODIs at this venue in Bengaluru. We decode the under-200 ODI totals in Bengaluru.

2/5

England: 156 vs SL, 2023

England had a 45-run opening stand, electing to bat. Their innings derailed once the partnership got broken. Ben Stokes fought alone for England, who were tottering on 123/7. Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Angelo Mathews shared seven wickets as the Englishmen perished for 156. Besides registering the lowest-ever ODI total in Bengaluru, England have recorded their 13th score of under 200 in ODI WCs.

3/5

India: 168 vs Pakistan, 1999

Before this match, India held the top spot on this list for over a decade. They scored 168 against Pakistan in the 1999 Pepsi Cup final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India couldn't chase 292, with skipper Ajay Jadeja being their top scorer (41). Nayan Mongia returned unbeaten on 27. Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood took a match-winning five-wicket haul for Pakistan.

4/5

South Africa: 169/9 vs India, 2005

South Africa occupy the third spot on this list, having scored 169/9 against India in the 2nd ODI in Bengaluru. Only Andrew Hall and Ashwell Prince managed to touch the 30-run mark for the Proteas. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan starred with a three-wicket haul. Virender Sehwag slammed an unbeaten 77, guiding India to a six-wicket win. He smashed 11 fours in his knock.

5/5

India: 170 vs England, 1993

India feature twice here, having registered two ODI totals of under 200 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In February 1993, they couldn't chase 219 against England in a rain-curtailed fixture (47 overs). The Men in Blue were bundled out for 170 as England's Paul Jarvis took a fifer. Navjot Singh Sidhu smashed 40 for India. Earlier, England batter Graeme Hick scored a half-century.