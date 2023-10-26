Decoding the lowest totals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (men's ODIs)
England were bundled out for 156 in 33.2 overs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Lack of form once again hurt England as they registered their lowest-ever World Cup score. This is also the lowest score in men's ODIs at this venue in Bengaluru. We decode the under-200 ODI totals in Bengaluru.
England: 156 vs SL, 2023
England had a 45-run opening stand, electing to bat. Their innings derailed once the partnership got broken. Ben Stokes fought alone for England, who were tottering on 123/7. Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Angelo Mathews shared seven wickets as the Englishmen perished for 156. Besides registering the lowest-ever ODI total in Bengaluru, England have recorded their 13th score of under 200 in ODI WCs.
India: 168 vs Pakistan, 1999
Before this match, India held the top spot on this list for over a decade. They scored 168 against Pakistan in the 1999 Pepsi Cup final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India couldn't chase 292, with skipper Ajay Jadeja being their top scorer (41). Nayan Mongia returned unbeaten on 27. Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood took a match-winning five-wicket haul for Pakistan.
South Africa: 169/9 vs India, 2005
South Africa occupy the third spot on this list, having scored 169/9 against India in the 2nd ODI in Bengaluru. Only Andrew Hall and Ashwell Prince managed to touch the 30-run mark for the Proteas. Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan starred with a three-wicket haul. Virender Sehwag slammed an unbeaten 77, guiding India to a six-wicket win. He smashed 11 fours in his knock.
India: 170 vs England, 1993
India feature twice here, having registered two ODI totals of under 200 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In February 1993, they couldn't chase 219 against England in a rain-curtailed fixture (47 overs). The Men in Blue were bundled out for 170 as England's Paul Jarvis took a fifer. Navjot Singh Sidhu smashed 40 for India. Earlier, England batter Graeme Hick scored a half-century.