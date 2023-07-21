Ashes 2023: Harry Brook slams his second successive half-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

Brook scored 61 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Harry Brook scored a vital half-century in the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester. The dashing batter toiled the Aussie bowlers and took England's lead past 150 runs. He ended up scoring 61 off 100 balls with the help of five boundaries. This was his second successive half-century in this series as England went past the 500-run mark. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Brook

England were well placed at 336/3 when Brook arrived to bat in the final session of Day 2. The youngster was watchful early on as the uneven bounce of the track troubled many batters. He was more positive on the morning of Day 3 as he and skipper Ben Stokes added 86 runs for the fifth wicket. Brook eventually fell prey to Josh Hazlewood.

Here are his stats

Brook scored a match-winning 75 in the fourth innings of the preceding Test. He has now raced to 1,089 runs in 11 Tests at a terrific average of 64.06. The tally includes six fifties and four tons. His strike rate of 91.51 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 Test runs. The 24-year-old has completed 271 runs in this series at 38.71.

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, this is now the third occasion of five of England's top-six batters scoring over 50 in an innings in Ashes. Besides Brook, Stokes (51), Zak Crawley (189), Joe Root, (84), and Moeen Ali (54) also scored 50-plus. England accomplished the feat in the 1893 Oval Test and in the 1926 Lord's Test as well. Australia have done it eight times.

How has the match shaped up?

Australia made 317 while batting first as Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne scored 51 apiece. Chris Woakes claimed his maiden Ashes fifer. In response, England lost Ben Duckett early on before Crawley and Moeen added 121 runs. Root came in next and thwarted Australia. Stokes, Brook, and Jonny Bairstow have taken England's lead past 180 runs. Notably, Australia are 2-1 up in the series.

