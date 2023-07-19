BANW vs INDW: Jemimah Rodrigues hammers her highest WODI score

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 19, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed her fourth WODI fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a spectacular knock against Bangladesh Women in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The Indian Women's team batter registered her fourth fifty in this format. Jemimah's 86-run knock helped India to reach a fighting total of 228/8. She batted with great intent and smashed nine fours over the course of her knock. Here's more.

A defining knock from Jemimah

Jemimah came to the crease when India were 68/3 in 21.1 overs and were going nowhere. She started showing more intent and stitched a crucial 73-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur. In between, Harmanpreet got injured and was taken off the field. However, it did not dampen Jemimah's spirits as she added 55 runs along with Harleen Deol. Nahida Akter eventually dismissed her.

A look at her WODI numbers

The 22-year-old is one of the most promising batters from India. On the back of this knock, Jemimah has raced to 490 runs in 23 WODIs at an average of 22.27. Her tally includes four fifties in this format. Notably, this is her highest WODI score to date. She surpassed her previous highest score of 81* against New Zealand.

How did the innings shape up?

Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first. Priya Punia failed again as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet consolidated. On the former's dismissal, Jemimah accelerated the scoring rate and was involved in two important partnerships back-to-back with Harmanpreet and Harleen, taking India to safer shores. Eventually, the host managed a respectable total of 228/8. Bangladesh's Nahida and Sultana Khatun scalped two wickets each.

