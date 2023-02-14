Sports

Women's T20 WC, IND vs WI: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Women's T20 WC, IND vs WI: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 08:15 pm 3 min read

India have a 12-8 win-loss record against West Indies in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will face West Indies in their second match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on February 15. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the last outing. Jemimah Rodrigues shone with an unbeaten fifty. The Women in Blue will be high on confidence as they gear up to tackle the former champions. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Newlands in Cape Town will host this fixture. It's a batter-friendly venue, with 149 as the average first innings total. Spinners have been highly effective here in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

India own a 12-8 win-loss record against West Indies in WT20Is. They met twice in the lately concluded Women's T20I tri-series in South Africa, with India winning on both occasions. India's last defeat against West Indies dates back to November 22, 2016.

India eye glory over West Indies

India have a star-studded attack to overcome WI. Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh proved to be a handful for Pakistan Women. The duo will look to emulate their heroics. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet can be a menace. Smriti Mandhana, who missed the previous game, might come in place of Yastika Bhatia. Meanwhile, top-order batter Shemaine Campbelle and all-rounder Hayley Matthews are must-sees from WI.

Presenting the Probable XI of both sides

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh. West Indies Women (Probable XI): Hayley Matthews (captain), Rashada Williams (wicket-keeper), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Here are the key performers (WT20Is)

Harmanpreet has slammed 2,956 runs across 147 matches, hitting one hundred and nine fifties. Deepti has bagged 97 WT20I scalps at 19.50. Hayley Matthews, who bowls off-spin, has claimed 74 wickets at 18.25. She has also scored 1,493 runs. Left-arm spinner Radha has snapped up 67 wickets at 20.82. Shafali has whacked 1,264 runs across 52 matches, striking at 134.46.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Richa Ghosh, Shemaine Campbelle, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Hayley Matthews (captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Chinelle Henry, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Afy Fletcher. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Richa Ghosh, Shemaine Campbelle, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews (vice-captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma (captain), Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Afy Fletcher.