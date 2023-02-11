Sports

Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana gets ruled out versus Pakistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the side's ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday due to a finger injury. India's stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has confirmed there's no fracture. One could see Mandhana be available from India's second game onwards, against West Indies on February 15. Here's more.

Smriti has a finger injury, says Kanitkar

"Smriti has a finger injury and is still recovering, so she won't play most-likely. It's not a fracture and we're hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards," said Kanitkar in the pre-match press conference. Kanitkar said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will play. "Harman is fit to play. She has batted for the last two days in the nets, she is fine."

IND vs PAK: Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Boland Park in Paarl will host the Group B duel. Only four T20Is have been played at this venue with the chasing team winning twice. Batters have had a hard time playing here with the average first-innings score being just 120. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

A look at Mandhana's numbers

Mandhana is the 7th-highest scorer in women's T20Is. She has piled up 2,651 runs for India Women at 27.32. She has slammed 20 fifties. In 17 matches in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Mandhana has scored 298 runs at a paltry 18.62.