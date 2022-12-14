Sports

Australia Women down India Women in 3rd T20I: Key stats

Dec 14, 2022

Shafali scored 52 runs for India Women (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Australia Women downed the Indian women's cricket team in the 3rd T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Batting first, the Aussie women posted a challenging score of 172/8 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry stood tall, scoring a fantabulous 47-ball 75. In response, India (151/7) were going along well but lost momentum at a crucial juncture. Here we present the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Australia were restricted to 5/2 early on before Perry and opener Beth Mooney added a fifty-plus stand. India dismissed Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner as Australia's score read 89/4. Perry was involved in another fifty-plus stand as India did well in the end. In response, India were 33/2 before Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur added a valiant stand. Australia claimed wickets thereafter.

Key numbers for the Aussie batters

Perry struck a crucial 75, slamming nine fours and three sixes (SR: 159.57). She has raced to 1,328 runs at 28.86. She slammed her fifth fifty in the format. Mooney did well in her 30-run effort. She slammed four fours in a 22-ball knock. Mooney now has 2,094 runs an impressive 41.05. Grace Harris (41) was sensational, striking at 227.78 (4s:4, 6s:3).

Shafali slams her 5th fifty; Jemimah surpasses 1,500 runs

Shafali did well for India at the top. She hit six fours and three sixes. Playing her 49th match, Shafali has raced to 1,198 runs at an average of 24.95. She now has five fifties in the format. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an 11-ball 16. She has now surpassed the 1,500-run mark (1,510) at 30.20. Jemimah is now the 4th Indian batter with 1,500-plus runs.

Key bowling records scripted in the match

Deepti Sharma claimed 2/40 from her four overs. She has raced to 84 scalps at 20.03. Deepti has matched the tally of Bangladesh's Salma Khatun. Besides Deepti, the likes of Renuka Singh (2/24) and Anjali Sarvani (2/34) impressed for India Women. For Australia, Darcie Brown stood out with figures worth 2/19. Ashleigh Gardner (2/21) has 38 scalps now at 21.97.

Australia have a 2-1 lead

Australia have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. Australia Women won the first match before the second encounter was tied, with India winning the Super Over. And now, the Aussie Women sealed an emphatic 21-run win.

Schutt gets to 109 scalps

Aussie bowler Megan Schutt brought her experience into play. She finished with a spell of 1/23 from her four overs. Schutt now has 109 scalps in the format at 16.45. She is now the joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker, matching the mark of England's Katherine Brunt.