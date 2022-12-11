Sports

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Leach breaks crucial Imam-Shakeel stand

Dec 11, 2022

Jack Leach removed Imam-ul-Haq toward the day's end (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A century stand by Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan in the driving seat on Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The duo powered Pakistan's bid to chase 355 after England were bundled out for 275. However, Jack Leach removed Imam toward the day's end. Pakistan require 157 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

How did Day 3 pan out?

England resumed from 202/5 on Day 3. Mohammad Nawaz got rid of Ben Stokes, while Harry Brook completed his century. He fell to Zahid Mahmood, who dismantled England's tail (275). Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan shared a 66-run stand. The top three, including Babar Azam, departed in quick succession. Pakistan finished with 198/4 (stumps) following a 108-run stand between Imam and Shakeel.

Stokes equals this record of Brendon McCullum

Stokes has equaled a historic record of his head coach Brendon McCullum in Test cricket. The former slammed his 107th Test six, now the joint-most in the format alongside McCullum. Stokes hammered a single maximum in the second innings, having smashed a quickfire 41 (51).

Stokes completes 3,000 away runs (Tests)

Stokes has a remarkable record in Tests away from home. He has raced to 3,023 runs from 46 away Tests at an average of 35.15. He has become just the 15th England player with over 3,000 Test runs in foreign conditions. Stokes has surpassed Nasser Hussain (2,931), Graham Gooch (2,983), and Michael Atherton (3,012) in terms of runs.

Second Test ton for Brook

England's batting sensation Brook smashed his second Test century on Day 3. The dasher, who is playing only his third Test, paced his knock to perfection. He ended up scoring a 149-ball 108, a knock laced with 14 fours and a solitary six. Brook arrived to bat at number five, with the scorecard reading 79/3. He went after the bowlers from the outset.

Second-best figures for Pakistan on Test debut

Debutant Abrar Ahmed, who took three wickets yesterday, dismissed Ollie Robinson to adorn his bowling figures. The budding leg-spinner scalped 4/120 in the second innings, having completed his maiden Test 10-wicket haul. Ahmed took a record-breaking seven wickets in the first innings. His 11/234 are the best match figures for Pakistan on Test debut. He is only behind Mohammad Zahid (11/130 vs NZ, 1996).

How have Pakistan batters responded?

Rizwan opened for Pakistan in the second innings, replacing the injured Imam. Rizwan and Shafique exhibited an attacking approach. James Anderson dismissed Rizwan (30) with a ripper, while Robinson sent back Babar (1). Shafique (45) too departed after 10 overs. Shakeel (54*) and Imam (60) slammed half-centuries to bring Pakistan back in the hunt. However, Leach exposed Faheem Ashraf (3*) during the dying minutes.