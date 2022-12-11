Sports

Ben Stokes equals McCullum's record of most Test sixes: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 11, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Stokes now has 107 sixes in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England Test captain Ben Stokes has equaled a historic record of his head coach Brendon McCullum in Test cricket. The former slammed his 107th Test six, now the joint-most in the format alongside McCullum. Stokes hammered a single maximum in the innings to equal McCullum's long-standing record. The star all-rounder smashed a quickfire 41 (51) in the second innings. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

McCullum retired as New Zealand's most destructive batter across formats.

McCullum, the owner of over 14,000 international runs, took nearly every bowler to cleaners throughout his career.

He finished his career with 398 international sixes, 107 of which came in Test cricket.

His attacking approach has been passed on to England's Test side.

And now, Stokes has matched McCullum's record.

Stokes races to 3,000 Test runs overseas

Stokes has a remarkable record in Tests away from home. He has raced to 3,023 runs from 46 away Tests at an average of 35.15. He has become just the 15th England player with over 3,000 Test runs in foreign conditions. Stokes has surpassed Nasser Hussain (2,931), Graham Gooch (2,983), and Michael Atherton (3,012) in terms of runs.

1,000 runs, 50 wickets, 50 catches

Stokes is one of the few England players to have registered over 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in Test cricket. The England all-rounder has taken over 90 catches in the format to date.

Career stats of Stokes

Over the years, Stokes has emerged as a match-winner across formats. Be it the 2019 ICC World Cup or the famous Headingley Test (Ashes 2019), Stokes has a knack for adding his Midas touch. An all-format specialist, Stokes has scored 5,541 Test runs at 35.98. He has 12 tons and 28 fifties (HS: 258*). Stokes has featured in 14 Tests this year so far.

Stokes set to attain this feat

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Jacques Kallis, Sir Ian Botham, and Kapil Dev have registered 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket so far. Stokes could complete the historic double in the ongoing series. He completed 5,000 Test runs in March this year.

McCullum slammed a record-breaking triple-century in 2014

To date, McCullum remains the only New Zealand batter to have slammed a triple-century in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in 2014, having smashed 302 (559) against India during the Wellington Test. His tally included 32 fours and 4 sixes. McCullum broke the record of Martin Crowe, who scored 299 against Sri Lanka in 1991 at the same venue.