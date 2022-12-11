Sports

Australia thrash WI in 2nd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia crushed West Indies in the second Test, thereby clinching the series 2-0. The Pat Cummins-led side has improved their Points Percentage (PCT) to 75.00 in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. Moreover, Australia (108) have a 36-point lead over second-placed South Africa. Meanwhile, West Indies have slipped to the seventh spot, with a PCT of 40.91. Here's the updated WTC table.

How did the second Test pan out?

Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head powered Australia to 511/7d while batting first in Adelaide. West Indies could only manage 214 in their first innings, handing the Aussies a 297-run lead. The home team batted aggressively in their second innings and declared at 199/6. Aussie bowlers made the pink ball talk in the last innings as WI were folded for 77.

Australia build their lead on top of WTC standings

Australia boast a PCT of 75, having confirmed eight wins, one loss, and three draws (108 points). Notably, Australia hammered West Indies by 164 runs in the Perth Test. South Africa (60) follow suit with six wins and four losses. They need wins over Australia and later WI (two Tests) at home.

West Indies falter big time in WTC table

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the 400-plus run thrashing in the concluded D/N Test in Adelaide. WI have stooped to the seventh spot in the WTC standings. The Windies have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle.

SL, India seek a top-two finish

Sri Lanka (53.33) are seated third with five wins, four losses, and a draw. SL will play New Zealand in a two-match away series in March 2023. India (52.08), who occupy the fourth spot (W6, L4, D2), will face Bangladesh (two Tests), starting December 14. KL Rahul replaces an injured Rohit Sharma at the helm. India will host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests).

ICC WTC 2021-23: England gain; Pakistan unmoved

Pakistan are placed fifth with a PCT of 46.67 following the humbling defeat in the first of three-match series against England. It was their fourth defeat in the current cycle (W4 D2). They are underway with the second Test in Multan. England (41.67) have replaced WI and are seated sixth. Notably, England claimed their eighth win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4) in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand, Bangladesh languish at the bottom

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, stumbled to the eighth spot after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have so far mustered two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series. Bangladesh (13.33) lie at the bottom after having suffered a 0-2 away defeat to West Indies. The Tigers have tallied a win, eight draws, and a loss in this interval.