Sports

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 20, 2022, 10:29 am 3 min read

Australia have already sealed the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hosts Australia will fight for a clean sweep in the third and final ODI of the series against England on Tuesday (November 22). The Aussies have already sealed the series with victories in the first two games. The Brits have fallen short in several areas in the series, and they need a solid performance to avoid a whitewash. Here is the preview.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this affair. 222 is the average first-innings score in 152 ODIs at the venue. While pacers can get assistance with the new ball, spinners enjoy bowling here, with the boundaries being on the larger side. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (8:50 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Australia enjoy a significant lead over England in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (86-63). Against Australia Down Under, the Brits have just 25 wins in 73 ODIs. However, the Brits recorded an emphatic 4-1 triumph in their preceding ODI assignment on Australian soil, in January 2018. England also defeated the Aussies 2-0 in the T20I leg of the ongoing tour.

AUS vs ENG Can England turn up in the dead rubber?

England suffered top-order collapses in the first two games, a major reason behind their struggle in the series. Their bowlers' inability to take wickets in the middle overs has also hurt them. Australia have done well in all departments. While Steve Smith recorded 75-plus scores in both games, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc are the side's stand-out bowlers.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (Wicket-Keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar/ Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (Wicket-Keeper), Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mitchell Starc has scalped 27 wickets in just 11 ODIs since 2021. Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps. Steve Smith scored over 50 in his last four outings in ODI cricket. Philip Salt has mustered 302 runs in seven ODIs in 2022 at a strike rate of 138.53. Adil Rashid has 45 wickets in 25 ODIs against Australia.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sam Billings, Travis Head, David Warner (VC), Steve Smith (C), Dawid Malan, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan (C), Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Dawson, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc (VC), Adil Rashid.