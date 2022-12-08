Sports

Usman Khawaja surpasses 1,000 Test runs in 2022: Key stats

Usman Khawaja surpasses 1,000 Test runs in 2022: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja slammed a solid 62 versus West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja slammed a solid 62 versus West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. He has now surpassed the 1,000-run mark in 2022. Day 1 of the D/N Test saw the Aussies finish at 330/3 at stumps. Besides Khawaja's heroics, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head smashed respective centuries. Here we decode Khawaja's stats.

3rd batter with 1,000-plus runs in 2022

Khawaja has raced to 1,021 runs this year at an astounding average of 85.08. He registered his fifth fifty in Tests this year. He also has four centuries. Khawaja is only behind England duo Joe Root (1,069) and Jonny Bairtstow (1,061) in terms of Test runs in 2022. Khawaja slammed nine fours in his 62-run knock. He has surpassed 100 fours in 2022 (105).

19th Test fifty for Khawaja

The veteran southpaw hit his 19th Test fifty. He has raced to 3,908 runs at 47.08. Across five innings versus the Windies, Khawaja has now amassed 333 runs at an average of 66.60. He has registered his 3rd fifty versus WI. Meanwhile, Khawaja also got to his 11th Test fifty on home soil, racing to 2,242 runs at 54.68.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Khawaja scored a fifty atop as West Indies were in the contest, having reduced the Aussies to 131/3. Thereafter, it has been the hosts all the way. Labuschagne smashed his 3rd successive century in the ongoing series. Head gave him company with a solid knock. WI had a difficult time on the field. Jason Holder (1/42) was pick of the WI bowlers.