Dawid Malan smashes second ODI century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 17, 2022, 12:17 pm 1 min read

Malan has been sensational in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dawid Malan smashed his second ODI century during the opening ODI between Australia and England on November 17. He paced his knock to perfection and reached the three-figure mark off 107 balls at the Adelaide Oval. Notably, Malan was continuously running out of partners at the other end. However, he fought well and brought up a valiant ton. Here we look at Malan's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl in Adelaide.

England got off to a terrible start as Cummins and Mitchell Starc breathed fire with the new ball.

The Brits were reduced to 31/3, and the onus was on Malan, who came in to bat at number three.

He stitched valuable partnerships with Sam Billings, skipper Jos Buttler, and Liam Dawson.

Career A look at his ODI career

Malan's maiden ton in the format was recorded against Netherlands in June this year. Overall in ODIs, the 35-year-old has scored over 400 runs, with his average and strike rate being over 65 and 90, respectively. He also has a couple of ODI fifties. Alongside Buttler, Malan is the only England batter to score a ton in all three formats.