Sports

Steve Smith hammers his 28th ODI fifty: Key stats

Steve Smith hammers his 28th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 17, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Steve Smith scored a superb unbeaten half-century

Australian batter Steve Smith scored a superb unbeaten half-century to help his side beat England in the first ODI versus England at the Adelaide Oval. Smith remained unbeaten on 80 as the Aussies (291/4) chased down a 288-run target with six wickets to spare. Besides Smith, opener David Warner sparkled with a terrific 86-run knock. Here are further details.

Do you know? 4,800-plus runs and 28th fifty for Smith

Smith hammered a solid 80*-run knock from 78 balls. He smashed eight fours and a six. He brought up the winning runs via a maximum. Smith has raced to 4,802 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.87. He smashed his 28th ODI fifty.

Numbers Key numbers registered by Smith

On home soil, Smith has raced to 2,498 runs at an average of 56.77. He now has nine hundreds and 11 fifties at home in ODIs. Against England at home, Smith has scored 486 ODI runs at 37.38 (100s 1, 50s 1). Meanwhile, Smith's overall ODI runs tally versus England is 944 at 36.30. He slammed his fourth fifty versus England in ODI cricket.

AUS vs ENG How did the match pan out?

England were in trouble with the bat, being reduced to 118/5 in the start of the 24th over. However, Dawid Malan slammed 134 to help the side post 287/9 in 50 overs. David Willey (34*) played a crucial hand. For Australia, Adam Zampa finished his spell with 3/55. In response, Warner and Travis Head added a century-plus stand before Smith took over.