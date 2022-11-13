Sports

T20 WC Final: England restrict Pakistan to 137/8; Curran shines

Nov 13, 2022

Adil Rashid took two wickets for just 22 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Left-arm seamer Sam Curran disarrayed the Pakistan batting line-up with three wickets. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan took two wickets apiece. Middle-order batter Shan Masood was the top-scorer for Pakistan in the match (38). Notably, both teams eye their second T20 World Cup title.

PP Pakistan manage 39/1 in the Powerplay

Pakistan were off to a sluggish start after England captain Jos Buttler elected to field. Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Curran kept Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at bay initially. Curran gave England their first breakthrough in the form of Rizwan (fifth over). The former conceded just five runs in his first two overs. Pakistan managed 39/1 in the Powerplay.

Milestone Most wickets for England in a T20 World Cup

Pacer Curran attained a historic feat after dismissing Rizwan. The former took his 11th wicket in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the most by an England bowler in a single edition of the tournament. Ryan Sidebottom (2010), Graeme Swann (2010), and David Willey (2016) jointly held the record earlier for England (10). Curran decimated Pakistan with figures worth 3/12(3).

Information Two unique no-balls!

The first runs of the 1992 World Cup final (also between England and Pakistan) came off Derek Pringle's no-ball to Aamir Sohail. As many as 30 years later, the first runs of the T20 World Cup final came off Stokes' no-ball to Rizwan.

Rashid A brilliant spell from Adil Rashid

England leg-spinner Rashid delivered a superb spell in the final. He dismissed Mohammad Haris on his first ball of the match. Rashid then got rid of Pakistan skipper Babar in his third over. The former finished with brilliant figures of 2/22 in four overs, including a wicket-maiden. Rashid now has 93 T20I wickets, the second-most for England in the format after Chris Jordan (95).

Information Is Babar Rashid's bunny?

Rashid has dismissed Babar for the fourth time in T20I cricket. Babar averages just 20.75 against the England wrist-spinner. His strike rate in this regard reads 125.75. Notably, Rashid has bowled 16 dot balls against Babar in the format (6 fours and 2 sixes).

Information Rashid enters this elite list

As per Opta, Rashid has become the fourth man to bowl a wicket-maiden over in a T20 World Cup final. He has joined Mohammad Amir (2009), Angelo Mathews (2012), and Samuel Badree (2016) on this list.