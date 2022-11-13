Sports

Adil Rashid shines in T20 World Cup final: Key stats

Adil Rashid delivered a fine spell during the high-voltage Pakistan versus England final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran leg-spinner spun his web at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and recorded figures of 2/22 in his four overs. He scalped important wickets of Mohammad Haris and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the contest. Here we look at his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss in the summit clash and elected to bowl.

Pakistan got off to a decent start before Rashid dented their proceedings.

He was introduced in the eighth over and the leggie dismissed the dangerous Haris (8) on his very first delivery.

Rashid later dismissed Babar (32) as the 12th over turned out to be a wicket maiden.

Dominance Rashid's dominance against Babar Azam

One of the finest batters in the modern era, Babar has struggled largely against Rashid. The leggie has now dismissed the Pakistan skipper four times in 10 T20I innings. No other bowler has dismissed Babar more than twice in the format. He has a strike rate of just over 125 against Rashid. Overall, Rashid has scalped 19 wickets in as many T20Is against Pakistan.

Campaign How has Adil Rashid fared in the competition?

Meanwhile, Rashid took just four wickets in six games in the ongoing competition. However, his economy rate of 6.12 is among the best in the competition. Overall, Rashid is England's second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 93 scalps in 92 games (ER: 7.43). Chris Jordan leads the list with 95 scalps. His best figures in the format (4/2) were recorded West Indies last year.

Summary How did the Pakistan's innings pan out?

The Men in Green could only manage 137/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Besides Rashid, left-arm seamer Sam Curran disarrayed the Pakistan batting line-up with three wickets. Veteran pacer Chris Jordan also took two wickets. Middle-order batter Shan Masood was the top-scorer for Pakistan in the summit clash (38). Notably, both teams eye their second T20 World Cup title.