Sports

King Kohli rules T20 World Cup knockouts: His notable stats

King Kohli rules T20 World Cup knockouts: His notable stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 07, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup knockout matches

Indian batter Virat Kohli is back to his best. He is presently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli's match-winning knocks against Pakistan, Netherlands, and Bangladesh grabbed eyeballs. He will next feature in the semi-final against England. Kohli has a terrific record in the knockouts of the T20 World Cup. Here, we decode the same.

Runs Most runs in T20 WC knockout matches

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup knockout matches. He has racked up 238 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 159.73. Notably, Kohli has scored fifties in each of the three matches and returned unbeaten in two of them. West Indies' Marlon Samuels is the only other batter with over 200 runs in these matches.

Matches A look at Kohli's heroics

In 2014, Kohli's unbeaten 72 (44) powered India to a six-wicket win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Although India lost the final to Sri Lanka, Kohli starred with a 77-run knock. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. In 2016, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 89(47) against West Indies in the semi-final. However, India lost by seven wickets.

Do you know? Second-highest score in T20 WC semis

Kohli's 89* against West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup semis is the second-highest score by a player in the tournament's penultimate clash. Tillakaratne Dilshan holds the top spot, having slammed an unbeaten 96 against WI in the 2009 edition.

Milestone Kohli eyes 4,000-run mark in T20Is

Kohli eyes another stellar show in the upcoming semi-final against England. He is 42 runs away from touching the 4,000-run mark in T20I cricket. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the format, having slammed 3,958 runs from 114 T20Is at an average of 52.77. He has a remarkable strike rate of 138.15. The tally includes 37 fifty-plus scores (one century).

Do you know? Kohli set to complete 25,000 international runs

Kohli is 624 runs away from becoming the second Indian and sixth overall player with 25,000 runs in international cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 24,376 runs from 478 internationals at an incredible average of 53.92.

Poll Will Kohli register a 50+ score against England?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll completed