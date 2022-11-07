Sports

Virat Kohli named ICC Men's Player of the Month (October)

Virat Kohli named ICC Men's Player of the Month (October)

Written by V Shashank Nov 07, 2022, 02:16 pm 1 min read

Virat Kohli slammed two T20I fifties in October

Indian Run Machine Virat Kohli has been voted as ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. The ace batter racked up 205 runs across four T20 Internationals, averaging a behemoth 205.00 and striking at 150.73. He pipped South Africa's David Miller and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza to claim the award. Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar won the top prize in the women's category.

Context Why does this story matter?

ICC has been awarding the trophy since the start of 2021.

The voting panel for the honor features renowned journalists and former cricketers.

Public voting also has a 10 % of stake in the outcome.

The Player of the Month trophy is handed to the male and female cricketers who did exceedingly well in international cricket across formats in a particular month.

Performance Kohli has been in red-hot form lately

Kohli, who was struggling for form a few months ago, is back among the runs. He started the month of September with an unbeaten 49 against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram T20I. He followed it up with scores of 82*, 62*, and 12 last month in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 246 runs.