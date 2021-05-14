ICC plans to make T20 World Cup a 20-team affair

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 01:23 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to increase the participating teams in the T20 World Cup to 20 in an attempt to develop the game globally. While the 2021 T20 WC edition that is scheduled to be played in India, will still feature 16 teams, the plans are to increase that number from the 2024 edition. Here is more.

Details

The new version could have four groups of five teams

It has been learned that the new version of the event will feature four groups of five teams in its opening phase. As per reports, the ICC might also increase the number of teams (from 10 to 14) in the 50-over World Cup. The global cricket body has already confirmed the plans to increase the number of teams in women's competitions.

Information

Reduction in number of teams in recent times

In recent times, the ICC has rather slashed the number of teams in the 50-over World Cup (from 16 in 2007, to 14 in 2011 and 2015, and 10 in 2019). It remains to be seen if new teams are added again.

T20 WC

India are the hosts of upcoming T20 WC

At the moment, the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India during the October-November window. However, with India affected largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mega ICC tournament could have an alternate venue. The BCCI had earlier confirmed that the UAE could host the T20 World Cup if the situation in India doesn't improve.

Topics

A look at the other topics

The aforementioned subjects were discussed in recent Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meetings. it is understood that the subject of the Olympics was raised at a recent CEC meeting by the ECB's Tom Harrison. Notably, the BCCI has also expressed its desire for involvement in the global games. However, the Indian cricket board doesn't support the interference from the Indian Olympic Association.

Olympics

Cricket in Olympics: A look at the possibilities

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, cricket could be included in the 2032 Olympics. However, the plans on format and number of teams are yet to be finalized. There is growing support for exploring the T10 version at the Olympics. While this could allow more nations to participate, the matches could be conducted within the small window available.