SLC suspends all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Written by V Shashank Nov 07, 2022, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Gunathilaka was a part of SL's squad in the 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has suspended all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The news comes a day after Gunathilaka was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman on November 2. He was taken to the Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation. Gunathilaka was in SL's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per the reports, Gunathilaka was denied bail by Downing Center Court in Sydney on Monday.

The 31-year-old attended the court session via a video link.

The Lankan government ordered an immediate investigation after Gunathilaka's arrest.

SLC then issued a statement that highlighted the all-rounder has been suspended from all forms of cricket and will be penalized if found guilty.

Statement Here's what SLC's official statement says

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Mr. Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia," read an official statement issued by SLC on Monday.

Twitter Post SLC's statement on Gunathilaka

The ExCo of SLC decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections. READ 👇https://t.co/0qp6lNVEoH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 7, 2022

Allegations Major allegations on Gunathilaka

As per a New South Wales police statement, Gunathilaka and the 29-year-old woman communicated through an online dating app. The cricketer allegedly sexually assaulted her on Wednesday. "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2," read the statement.

Investigation The investigation is on!

Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Investigation was carried out at the crime scene. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday," read the statement further. "The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today."

Gunathilaka What's next for Gunathilaka?

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Gunathilaka will now be appealing to the Supreme Court. Gunathilaka, who is currently in a correctional facility, will have to remain in Australia until the case is finalized, given he is granted bail. As the charges imposed on him are serious, the process could take more than a year, confirmed Gunathilaka's lawyer Anand Amaranath.

Injury Injury shortened Gunathilaka's T20 WC campaign

Gunathilaka got ruled out of the ongoing T20 WC during the qualifying stage due to a hamstring injury. Although Ashen Bandara replaced him, Gunathilaka remained with the team. Sri Lanka's campaign ended with a four-wicket defeat against England in their last league game. After clearing the qualifying stage, SL could only win two of their five games in the Super 12 round.

Information A look at Gunathilaka's international career

Meanwhile, Gunathilaka has so far played eight Tests, 47 ODIs, and 46 T20Is since making his international debut in 2015. The 31-year-old has 299, 1,601, and 741 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively. He has also taken 15 international wickets with his off-spin bowling.