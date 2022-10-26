Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Andrew Balbirnie slams eighth T20I half-century

Andrew Balbirnie slammed 62 against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front against England in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Although Ireland suffered a batting collapse, the right-handed batter stood out with a 62-run knock. It was his eighth half-century in T20 Internationals. Balbirnie finished with a strike rate of 131.91. Here are the key stats.

Balbirnie played a captain's knock against a world-class bowling attack. He slammed 62 off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. As stated, it was his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. Balbirnie added 82 runs with Tucker for the second wicket. He has now raced to 1,774 runs in the format. Balbirnie averages 23.34 from 84 T20Is.