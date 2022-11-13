Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Argentina

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022, 02:30 pm 4 min read

Lionel Messi is set to make his fifth WC appearance (Source: Twitter/@Argentina)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has shortlisted a 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Superstar Lionel Messi will be leading their attack in what would be his fifth World Cup appearance. Argentina, who are on a 35-match unbeaten streak since 2019, will be looking to build on their sensational run. They play their opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Squads Argentina's goalkeepers and defenders

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal). Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon) and Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Squads Argentina's midfielders and forwards

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen). Forwards: Angel Di María (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain).

Goalkeepers Martinez to be Scalini's number one choice

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is likely to get the nod over Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villareal). He starred in Argentina's titular win in the 2021 Copa America, keeping a clean sheet in the final. He was eventually awarded Golden Glove in the tournament. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Martinez has made 39 saves, keeping three clean sheets.

Defenders Argentina have a settled backline for WC

Argentina's backline is likely to feature 24-year-old Cristian Romero of Tottenham alongside an in-form Nicolas Otamendi, who brings experience on offer. Lisandro Martinez is a serious contender in the ranks as well. Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) and Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) are set to fill the full-back roles. Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are able full-back back-ups. Versatile Juan Foyth brings character as well.

Lo Celso Argentina dealt with a major blow in midfield

Villarreal midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will be missing the Qatar WC. The 26-year-old suffered a muscle tear during his side's La Liga encounter against Athletic Bilbao last month. He will undergo surgery for the same, keeping him out of the tournament. Notably, he was Argentina's leading assist provider in WC Qualification, forming a solid pairing with Messi.

Midfielders Argentina's midfield can be a threat

Argentina's midfield will bank on the experienced duo of Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Parades. Guido Rodriguez also adds solidity as a defensive midfielder. Enzo Fernandez, who has done well for Benfica, can be slotted in. Youngsters Enzo Fernandez (Benfica) and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) could be counted upon alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios. Papu Gomez brings the creativity factor as an attacking midfielder.

Attack Argentina's three-man attack looks sorted

Argentina will rely on Messi, who has scored six World Cup goals so far. Messi has enjoyed himself in the 2022-23 season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions. Veteran Di Maria will lend his voice from the left side with Lautaro Martinez leading the line. He has eight goals and four assists for Inter this season.

Information Who are the other attackers?

Julian Alvarez hasn't been shy for Man City when called upon this season. He is an able number nine and will be ready when required. Argentina have playmakers like Joaquin Correaina and Paulo Dybala. Nicolas Gonzalez is another trusted figure for the Argentine coach.

Probable XI Argentina's Probable XI for Saudi Arabia clash

Two-time winners Argentina will be determined to make the opportunity count. They are seated in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. The 2014 WC runners-up begin their campaign on November 22. Argentina's Probable XI against Saudi Arabia (4-3-3): Lautaro Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez; Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.