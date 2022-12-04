Sports

1st ODI, Bangladesh claim one-wicket win over India: Key takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 04, 2022, 09:23 pm 3 min read

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman powered Bangladesh to win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh claimed a one-wicket win over India in the 1st ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on Sunday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman held their nerves as the hosts chased 187 after losing nine wickets for 136 runs. Earlier, a brilliant five-wicket haul from Shakib Al Hasan dented India's batting. KL Rahul (73) was the lone warrior for the visitors.

India's top three fail!

Rarely do we see each of India's top three failing. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli could not gain from the platform they set for themselves. Rohit and Kohli departed in a span of three deliveries by Shakib. Meanwhile, the poor form of Dhawan continues! Dhawan, who plays only one format (ODI), finished with a strike rate of 41.18.

Bangladesh lost seven wickets for 62 runs

Despite losing opener Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first ball of the chase, Bangladesh were cruising on 74/2. However, the Indian bowlers kept Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah at bay in the middle overs. The duo couldn't pick any boundaries in this period and eventually succumbed. As a result, Bangladesh were reduced to 136/9. Notably, Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just 62 runs.

A record partnership for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan (38*) and Rahman (10*) added an unbeaten 51, propelling Bangladesh to victory. This is Bangladesh's second-highest partnership for the 10th wicket in ODI cricket. Hasan took 39 deliveries, having smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes. Rahman firmly held his end, scoring an 11-ball 10 (2 fours). Bangladesh completed their run-chase in 46 overs.

The lone warrior for India

Rahul was the lone warrior for India in the Dhaka ODI. He came to the crease after India were reduced to 49/3. Rahul shared valuable stands with Shreyas Iyer and Sundar. As stated, he slammed his 11th half-century in 50-over cricket. He smashed 73 off 70 balls before Ebadot Hossain dismissed him in the 40th over. Rahul hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes.

A turnaround by bowlers; maiden international wicket for Kuldeep Sen

The Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback in the middle overs. Washington Sundar gave India two crucial breakthroughs in the form of Litton Das and Shakib. Shardul Thakur then broke the pivotal Rahim-Mahmudullah stand. Debutant Kuldeep Sen also came into the act, removing Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain. Only Mohammed Siraj, the pick of Indian bowlers, completed his 10 overs (3/32).

A historic fifer for Shakib

Star all-rounder Shakib ran into the Indian batting line-up. He dismissed veterans Rohit and Kohli in the same over (11th). Shakib then got rid of Sundar, Shardul, and Deepak Chahar to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Shakib registered the first-ever five-wicket haul by a Bangladesh spinner against India in ODIs. He broke the record of former cricketer Mohammad Rafique (3/35, 2007).

Interesting records scripted by Shakib

Shakib has the most wickets by a player at a single ground. By taking his 123rd wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Shakib overtook Wasim Akram, who took 122 wickets in Sharjah. Shakib now has the joint-second-most international five-wicket hauls (11) at a single ground with Muttiah Muralitharan (11 each in Kandy and Galle). Notably, Muralitharan tops this list (14 in Colombo).

First ODI win over India since 2015

In the past, Bangladesh made headlines for losing close and thrilling encounters. However, they defied all odds this time to secure their first win over India in seven years. Before this match, Bangladesh last defeated India in 2015 during the three-match ODI series. It is to note that India won all of their ODIs against Bangladesh since that defeat (before the Dhaka ODI).