Sports

Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik make ODI debut: Key stats

Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik make ODI debut: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 09:37 am 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh has so far scalped 33 T20I wickets (Source: Twitter/@arshdeepsinghh)

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik made their respective ODI debuts in the opener of the three-match series against hosts New Zealand. With several frontline Indian players being rested for the series, the two pacers would like to make a significant mark. While Arshdeep has already proven his mettle in the T20I format, Umran has some exciting pace in his arsenal. Here are their stats.

Why does this story matter?

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan confirmed Arshdeep and Umran's debut during the toss.

The duo is expected to share the new ball later in the day.

Though the Auckland track is known to favor pacers, the boundaries are on the shorter side.

A look at Arshdeep's List A numbers

Arshdeep, a part of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, has so far scalped 21 wickets in 17 List A games. While his economy rate reads 4.76, he has a four-fer under his belt (4/30). Arshdeep has scalped most T20I wickets (33) since his debut in the format earlier this year. He was also a part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

How has Umran Malik fared

As far as Umran is concerned, the Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer has just two wickets in three List A games (ER: 6.4). He burst onto the scenes with his fiery pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Malik belongs to a rare breed of pacers who can constantly clock over 150 kmph. He has also played three T20Is, taking two wickets.

Umran Malik's feat in IPL

Umran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in IPL history by an Indian. He clocked 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier this year. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the entire IPL 2022 season.