NZ vs India T20Is 2022: Records that can be broken

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 03:15 pm 3 min read

New Zealand would be confident ahead of the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand are gearing up to host India in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday (November 18). It will be the first assignment for both teams after the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Interestingly, both teams reached the semi-final stage but could not get the glory. Here we look at the records which can be made and shattered in the upcoming series.

Context Why does this story matter?

India will miss the services of several first-choice players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya will lead the visitors and many eyes will be on him.

On the other hand, the hosts will field a nearly full-strength team and would be confident.

Many prominent feats can be achieved during the course of the series.

SKY Can Suryakumar Yadav overtake Mohammad Rizwan?

Suryakumar Yadav needs 287 runs to overtake Mohammad Rizwan's tally of most T20I runs in a calendar year. While the Pakistan wicketkeeper scored 1,326 runs in the format last year, SKY has so far slammed 1,040 runs in 29 T20Is in 2022. Suryakumar boasts an average and strike rate of 43.33 and 185.71, respectively, this year. This tally includes nine fifties and a hundred.

Bhuvneshwar Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the verge of claiming massive feat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs just four wickets to become the bowler with most T20I wickets in a calendar year, While Bhuvneshwar has so far scalped 36 wickets in 30 T20Is in 2022, Ireland's Joshua Little tops the list with 39 scalps this year. The former has bowled at an impressive economy rate of 7 this year. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls alongside a five-fer.

Approaching milestones Other approaching milestones for Team India

Bhuvneshwar needs 11 wickets to become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets. To complete 300 wickets in international cricket, the Indian pacer requires seven scalps. Kuldeep Yadav is six scalps shy of completing 50 T20I wickets. Rishabh Pant is 30 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is. Pant also requires 67 runs to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket.

Williamson 2,500 runs loading for Kane Williamson

NZ skipper Kane Williamson can become the second Kiwi batter after Martin Guptill to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is. He is just 97 runs shy of the massive landmark. Williamson's average and strike rate in the format is just over 30 and 120, respectively (50s: 16). Guptill tops the list with 3,531 runs in 122 games (50s: 20, 100s: 2).

Sodhi Ish Sodhi set the displace Chris Jordan

Veteran leg-spinner Ish Sodhi can become the most successful bowler against India in T20Is. He needs just two scalps to overtake England's Chris Jordan's tally of 21 scalps against the Men in Blue. So far, Sodhi has scalped 20 wickets in 15 T20Is against India with his economy rate being 7.26. Sodhi also needs two wickets to complete 200 wickets in international cricket.

Milestones Other approaching milestones for Team New Zealand

Devon Conway needs 133 runs to complete 2,500 runs in international cricket. Mitchell Santner is four scalps away from completing 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Glenn Phillips (650) requires 29 runs to displace Martin Guptill as the NZ batter with the most T20I runs in a calendar year. Conway needs 16 runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is this year.