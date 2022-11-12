Sports

T20 WC Final, Pakistan vs England: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 12, 2022, 12:39 pm 4 min read

The high-voltage final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan taking on England. The match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13). Both sides have experienced ups and downs in their respective campaigns and their entries in the semi-final also seemed unlikely at a point. Here we look at the preview of the high-profile contest.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Sides batting second have won 11 of 21 T20Is at the MCG. Batters have struggled to score big here with the average first-innings score being 143. While the pacers can get assistance with the new ball, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Campaign Pakistan's campaign in the tournament

Pakistan made a terrible start, losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe respectively. While they won their remaining three league games, Netherlands' shocking victory over South Africa played a major role in taking Pakistan to the final four. Babar Azam's men met New Zealand in the semis and recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. They would be confident ahead of the final.

Campaign England's campaign in the tournament

While England defeated Afghanistan in their opener, they suffered a shocking defeat against Ireland in their following assignment. What dented their campaign even further was the abandoned game against Australia. While the Brits won their remaining two league games, they must thank Afghanistan for giving the Aussies a tough fight and keeping their NRR down. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final.

History Fight for the second title

Both teams will be making their third appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup final. While Pakistan were crowned champions in the 2009 event, India defeated them in the final of the inaugural event in 2007. England, on the other hand, lifted the title in 2010. They met West Indies in the summit clash of the 2016 event and got defeated.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

England have dominated Pakistan in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (18-9). The two sides last met in a seven-match T20I series in September-October this year which saw visitors England record a 4-3 triumph. In T20 World Cups, the two sides have met twice previously and the Brits emerged winners on both occasions. England and Pakistan last met in the competition back in 2010.

PAK vs ENG A high-octane clash on offer

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the T20 WC final despite losing their first two games. They truly lived up to their reputation of being unpredictable. Meanwhile, England would be confident after a thumping win against India. However, they would still be sweating over the fitness of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. The duo missed the semi-final due to injuries.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt/Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/ Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler, who scored 80* in his last outing, is the only wicketkeeper to score 80 or more twice in a T20 WC match. With 211 runs, Alex Hales is England's leading run-getter in the tournament. Shaheen Afridi has managed nine wickets in his last three outings. Haris Rauf has taken second-most T20I wickets (70) since his debut in the format in 2020.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Mohammad Haris, Moeen Ali, Babar Azam (C), Alex Hales (VC), Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah