T20 World Cup Semi-finals: Decoding the stats of the captains

Written by V Shashank Nov 08, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma averages under 18.00 in 2022 T20 WC

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is reaching its end game. Pakistan will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma-captained India will be up against England a day later. With a lot at stake, the sides will bank on their respective captains to lead from the front. We decode the captains' performance in the tournament underway.

Context Why does this story matter?

While cricket is a team sport, a captain's knock holds a significant value, more so in a tournament as intense as the T20 World Cup.

Rohit and Babar Azam have visibly been a liability for their respective sides, failing to capitalize in the Powerplay overs.

Jos Buttler has been a shadow of his destructive self.

As for Williamson, he has had a questionable approach.

Babar A horrible run of form for Babar

Babar registered his highest score in the 2022 T20 WC in Pakistan's last game against Bangladesh (25). The opener could not score in double figures in the rest of the matches. His scores in the tournament read 0 vs India, 4 vs Zimbabwe, 4 vs Netherlands, 6 vs South Africa, and 25 vs Bangladesh. Babar averages just 7.80 from five innings.

Rohit Rohit has been struggling as well

Rohit hasn't gotten going in the tournament. Barring his fifty against the Dutch, he hasn't even survived the Powerplay, with his scores being 4, 15, 2, and 15. He averages a meek 17.70, with a strike rate of 109.88. Being a vital cog at the top alongside KL Rahul, it's high time the right-hander delivers a knock to his potential.

Buttler England rely on a Buttler masterclass

Just like Rohit, Buttler is another campaigner who can obliterate any attack on his day. The knock against the Black Caps was yet another testimony to the same. He clubbed a 47-ball 73, taking the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners. However, he has been bitten by inconsistency, with his remaining scores being 18 vs Afghanistan, 0 vs Ireland, and 28 vs Sri Lanka.

Williamson Williamson's SR has taken a beating

While Williamson looks consistent, one can't turn a blind eye to his sluggish approach. The number three batter has scored 132 runs at 33.00, striking at 118.92. His scores read 23(23), 8(13), 40(40), and 61(35). Williamson's strike rate has been a talking point ever since his T20I return against West Indies in the month of July.