T20 World Cup Semi-final, NZ vs PAK: Key player battles

Nov 08, 2022

Shaheen Afridi picked a four-fer against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An epic clash awaits New Zealand and Pakistan, the winner of which advances to the final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. NZ have been a force right from the start of the tournament. Pakistan suffered successive defeats to India and Zimbabwe before turning their fortunes. Both sides are stacked with match-winners like no other. We decode the key player battles.

1 Finn Allen vs Shaheen Afridi

The Black Caps would be banking on a fiery start to the show and Finn Allen can be entrusted with the same. The fearless batter hammered a 16-ball 42 in NZ's opening fixture against Australia. Lately, he blasted 32 off 18 deliveries versus Ireland. Pakistan are well aware of these numbers and will bank on left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi to curtain his stay.

2 Babar Azam vs Trent Boult

For Babar Azam, it has been a forgettable campaign so far. He has averaged 7.80 across five innings, with a high score of 25. Regardless, a must-win affair calls for a captain's knock from Babar. A lot will ride on him as he intends to survive a fiery spell off Trent Boult, who ran riot at SCG with a four-fer against Sri Lanka.

3 Glenn Phillips vs Shadab Khan

Glenn Phillips smacked a ton (104) against Sri Lanka at SCG, followed by a sublime 62 versus England. As for his match-up, Phillips could face spin wizard Shadab Khan in the middle overs. The latter has plucked 10 scalps in the tourney, averaging 11.20. While Phillips is a noted spin-basher, whether he comes on top over Shadab is something only time can tell.

4 Mohammad Rizwan vs Tim Southee

Batting-wise, Mohammad Rizwan is as important to Pakistan as Babar. He dominated the Asia Cup and T20I tri-series in New Zealand, bashing fifties for fun. Rizwan will look to shrug off his quiet run in the semi-final. To deny him from settling down, one could expect Tim Southee to do the honors. His in-swinging deliveries could shorten Rizwan's stay in the middle.