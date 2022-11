Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Presenting the complete schedule of matches

FIFA World Cup 2022: Presenting the complete schedule of matches

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 12, 2022, 12:12 am 4 min read

Argentina open their campaign versus Saudi Arabia (Photo credit: Twitter/@TeamMessi)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to start on November 20. Hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador in Group A. Prior to the match, there will be a grand opening ceremony at 7 PM IST. All eight stadiums to host matches in Qatar are within 50 km of central Doha, making it a compact event. Here we present the complete schedule.

Context Why does this story matter?

The group stage will run from November 20 until December 2.

16 nations out of 32 will progress to the knockout rounds. The R16 fixtures are scheduled to take place between December 3-6, The quarter-finals will be played on December 9-10.

The semis will take place on December 13 and 14 followed by a third-place play-off (December 17) and the final on December 18.

Groups Here are the eight groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Group A Group A: Here's the schedule of matches

Qatar vs Ecuador: November 20 (9:30 PM IST). Senegal vs Netherlands: November 21 (9:30 PM IST). Qatar vs Senegal: November 25 (6:30 PM IST). Netherlands vs Ecuador: November 25 (9:30 PM IST). Ecuador vs Senegal: November 29 (8:30 PM IST). Netherlands vs Qatar: November 29 (8:30 PM IST).

Group B Group B: Here's the schedule of matches

England vs Iran: November 21 (6:30 PM IST). USA vs Wales: November 22 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs Iran: November 25 (3:30 PM IST). England vs USA: November 26 (12:30 AM IST). Iran vs USA: November 30 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs England: November 30 (12:30 AM IST).

Group C Group C: Here's the schedule of matches

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: November 22 (3:30 PM IST). Mexico vs Poland: November 22 (9:30 PM IST). Poland vs Saudi Arabia: November 26 (6:30 PM IST). Argentina vs Mexico: November 27 (12:30 AM IST). Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: December 1 (12:30 AM IST). Poland vs Argentina: December 1 (12:30 AM IST).

Group D Group D: Here's the schedule of matches

Denmark vs Tunisia: November 22 (6:30 PM IST). France vs Australia: November 23 (12:30 AM IST). Tunisia vs Australia: November 26 (3:30 PM IST). France vs Denmark: November 26 (9:30 PM IST). Tunisia vs France: November 30 (8:30 PM IST). Australia vs Denmark: November 30 (8:30 PM IST).

Group E Group E: Here's the schedule of matches

Germany vs Japan: November 23 (6:30 PM IST). Spain vs Costa Rica: November 23 (9:30 PM IST). Japan vs Costa Rica: November 27 (3:30 PM IST). Spain vs Germany: November 28 (12:30 AM IST). Costa Rica vs Germany: December 2 (12:30 AM IST). Japan vs Spain: December 2 (12:30 AM IST).

Group F Group F: Here's the schedule of matches

Morocco vs Croatia: November 23 (3:30 PM IST). Belgium vs Canada: November 24 (12:30 AM IST). Belgium vs Morocco: November 27 (6:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Canada: November 27 (9:30 PM IST). Canada vs Morocco: December 1 (8:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Belgium: December 1 (8:30 PM IST).

Group G Group G: Here's the schedule of matches

Switzerland vs Cameroon: November 24 (3:30 PM IST). Brazil vs Serbia: November 25 (12:30 AM IST). Cameroon vs Serbia: November 28 (3:30 PM IST). Brazil vs Switzerland: November 28 (9:30 PM IST). Cameroon vs Brazil: December 3 (12:30 AM IST). Serbia vs Switzerland: December 3 (12:30 AM IST).

Group H Group H: Here's the schedule of matches

Uruguay vs South Korea: November 24 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Ghana: November 24 (9:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Ghana: November 28 (6:30 PM IST). Portugal vs Uruguay: November 29 (12:30 AM IST). Ghana vs Uruguay: December 2 (8:30 PM IST). South Korea vs Portugal: December 2 (8:30 PM IST).

R16 Knockout stages: Here's the round of 16 schedule

1C vs 2D: December 4 (12:30 AM IST). 1D vs 2C: December 4 (8:30 PM IST). 1B vs 2A: December 5 (12:30 AM IST). 1E vs 2F: December 5 (8:30 PM IST). 1G vs 2H: December 6 (12:30 AM IST). 1F vs 2E: December 6 (8:30 PM IST). 1H vs 2G: December 7 (12:30 AM IST).

Last stages Quarters, semis, and final: Here's the schedule

Quarter-final 1: December 9 (8:30 PM IST). Quarter-final 2: December 10 (12:30 AM IST). Quarter-final 3: December 10 (8:30 PM IST). Quarter-final 4: December 11 (12:30 AM IST). Semi-final 1: December 14 (12:30 AM IST). Semi-final 2: December 15 (12:30 AM IST). Bronze medal match: December 17 (8:30 PM IST). FIFA World Cup 2022 final: December 18 (8:30 PM IST).

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).