Premier League 2022-23, five-star Arsenal blank Nottingham Forest: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 30, 2022, 09:51 pm 3 min read

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead by halftime (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Reiss Nelson fetched a brace as Arsenal annihilated Nottingham Forest with a 5-0 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Gabriel Martinelli's goal was the differentiator as the Gunners went 1-0 by halftime. Nelson rendered two successive blows before Thomas Partey entered the scoresheet. Martin Odegaard blasted a fifth in the 78th minute to hand a crushing defeat to the visitors. Here's more.

ARSNFO Arsenal torch Nottingham Forest

Arsenal took a lead with Martinelli heading a cross from Bukayo Saka, who was forced off with an injury after contact with Renan Lodi. Nelson, who replaced Saka, doubled the lead after halftime with his maiden Arsenal goal since November 2020. He fetched his second minutes later. Partey and Odegaard were the icings on the cake as Arsenal continued their dominance in PL 2022-23.

Information Unique record for Nelson

As per Opta, there was a gap of two years and 107 days between Nelson's first and second goals in the Premier League. Meanwhile, it took him just three minutes and one second to score his second and third goals in the English top-flight.

Do you know? Nelson equals Sancho's goal tally

As per Squawka, Nelson has been directly involved in the same amount of PL goals in the space of eight minutes versus Nottingham Forest as Jadon Sancho has in 10 Premier League appearances this season (3).

Arsenal Distinct team records for Arsenal

As per Squawka, the Gunners have been unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games when they have been leading at half-time. Also, they have scored five-plus goals in a Premier League game for the third time since the start of the 2021-22 season (vs Norwich, Everton, and now Nottingham Forest).

Information Saka races to 20 PL assists

As per Opta, Saka (21 years and 55 days) has become the third-youngest player to assist 20 goals in the Premier League, after Cesc Fàbregas (19y 352d) and Wayne Rooney (20y 300d). Meanwhile, he unlocked the feat in his 109th appearance in the top-flight.

Information A distinguishable record for Saka

As per Squawka, Saka has become only the third PL player to score five-plus goals and provide five-plus assists across competitions this season, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and teammate Gabriel Jesus.

Records A look at other records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Arsenal have won a PL match by five-plus goals for the 19th time, with each of the previous 18 instances coming under former boss Arsene Wenger. Jesus owns 13 assists in PL since the start of the last season, third-most behind City's Kevin de Bruyne (17) and Salah (16). Meanwhile, the Brazilian ace has already collected five assists in PL 2022-23.

Information A look at the standings

With 31 points to show, Arsenal (W10 D1 L1) have usurped Manchester City (29) to take the top spot in the PL standings. Tottenham (26) and Newcastle United (24) trail the aforementioned. Meanwhile, relegation-facing Nottingham Forest (9) languish at the bottom (W2 D3 L8).