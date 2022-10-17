Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich annihilate SC Freiburg 5-0: Key stats

Oct 17, 2022

Bayern have raced to the second spot in Bundesliga standings (Source: Twitter/@Bundesliga_EN)

Bayern Munich slammed a 5-0 win over SC Freiburg on matchday 10 in Bundesliga 2022-23. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting garnered Bayern a 2-0 lead. The Bavarians were a notch above in the second half, with Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane scoring in quick intervals. Later, substitute Marcel Sabitzer fired a powerful shot to hand an agonizing defeat to Freiburg.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bayern took a lead with Gnabry scoring a header from the penalty after the ball bounced off Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Sane found Choupo-Moting, who beat defender Matthias Ginter and fired a low shot into the far bottom corner. Sane played a clever one-two with Choupo-Moting before adding the third. Mane was quick to make it 4-0 before Bayern converted a fifth later.

Stats Bayern thump SC Freiburg

The Bavarians commanded a 66% possession throughout, in contrast to Freiburg (34%). They attempted 16 shots with a whopping eight on target. The defending champions garnered five corners and had 12 shots inside the box. As for Freiburg, they attempted six shots and missed the target each time. Notably, they garnered 14 tackles, 11 interceptions and 19 clearances, beating Bayern (9, 3, 15).

Performance Sensational Mane clocks these numbers

Mane has now raced to five goals in his maiden season with Bayern in the German top-flight. He has the joint-most goals for the Reds alongside Sane and Jamal Musiala. Overall, he owns 31 goals and 23 assists in 63 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Musiala still has the second-most assists in the season (4), ranking behind Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani (5).

Standings Bayern jump to second in Bundesliga 2022-23 standings

Bayern Munich clinched their fifth win of the season to tally 19 points (D4, L1). They rank behind the top-seated Union Berlin (23). Meanwhile, the reigning champions became the first side to score 30 goals in the German top-flight this season. Besides, they boast the second-best defensive line, having conceded only eight goals. SC Freiburg (18), Hoffenheim (17), Eintracht Frankfurt (17) follow suit.