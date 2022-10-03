Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Osasuna hold Real Madrid 1-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 03, 2022

Osasuna snapped up Madrid's six-match winning streak (Source: Twitter/@LaLIgaEN)

Osasuna held Real Madrid to a frustrating 1-1 draw, thereby snapping up Blancos' six-match winning streak in La Liga 2022-23. Vinicius Jr scored the opener for defending champions in what was a tightly-contested first half. Kiki Garcia's header leveled the scenes in the second half, followed by a tight defense from a 10-man Osasuna. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

David Alaba's corner found Vinicius, who hurled a low and bouncing cross past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. Unai Garcia put a cross into the penalty area for Kike, who rose high to score the equalizer. Real garnered a penalty with David Garcia being handed a red card in the 78th minute. Benzema missed the penalty while VAR ruled out one of his attempts sometime later.

Records Real unlock these records

As per Opta, Real Madrid have drawn three games against Osasuna in the Spanish top-flight since 2020-21. It's their biggest tally against the same opposition in this interval (alongside Villareal). Benzema has now failed in three penalty attempts against Osasuna in La Liga (all in 2022), the most against an opposition in the competition.

Information Vinicius clocks this feat

As per Opta, Vinicius has been involved in one goal in each of his last four appearances at Santiago Bernabeu across competitions (G3, A1). Meanwhile, he has raced to five goals and an assist in La Liga 2022-23.

Standings Real Madrid fail to usurp Barcelona

Real Madrid mustered a solitary point off the draw to be seated second in La Liga 2022-23 standings. So far, they have mustered 19 points from six wins and a draw. Barcelona top the standings at the moment (W6, 1D). Meanwhile, Osasuna are seated sixth, with 13 points in their kitty through four wins, a draw, and two losses.