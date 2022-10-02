Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona beat Mallorca 1-0: Key stats

Robert Lewandowski starred as FC Barcelona stamped a 1-0 win over Mallorca on matchday 7 of La Liga 2022-23. Xavi's men have rampaged this season, with their fifth consecutive win in the kitty, besides a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano. With 19 points, Barca are temporarily atop the La Liga standings as they face a Real Madrid scare. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Lewandowski was close to upping Barca on a Kessi through-ball but Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic was quick to react. Nonetheless, the Polish ace scored the opener soon enough from Ansu Fati's assist, feinting to the left before hurling a shot into the far post. Mallorca became more assertive thereafter and had a few close chances through Lee Kang-In and Antonio Sanchez but were unlucky.

Record Xavi scripts this record

As per Opta, Xavi hasn't lost any of his 18 La Liga away games as Barcelona manager (W13, D5). Notably, it's the best unbeaten start away from home by a manager in the history of the Spanish top-flight. Xavi bettered Zinedine Zidane, who had a 17-match streak with Real Madrid (G17, W13, D4) in 2016.

Lewandowski Lewandowski slams these feats

As per Opta, Lewandowski has become the fastest player to score nine goals in La Liga in the 21st century. He attained the feat in just seven appearances in the competition. Also, Lewandowski (one assist) and Fati (two) have combined for more goals than any other duo in La Liga this season. Overall, the Polish star now owns 12 goals across appearances for Barca.

Information A look at the La Liga standings

Barca have the top spot for now as Real Madrid (18 points) could usurp them with a win over Osasuna. Athletic Club (16), Real Betis (15), and Atletico Madrid (13) follow suit. Meanwhile, Mallorca are seated 10th (W2, D2, L3).