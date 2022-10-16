Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Liverpool pip Manchester City 1-0: Key stats

Mohamed Salah handed Liverpool a 1-0 over Manchester City win at Anfield in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Salah's 76th minute strike was the difference as the Reds kept City and more importantly Erling Haaland at bay. Darwin Nunez had several presentable moments late on in the match but wasted the same. City suffered their maiden defeat in the PL this season.

Salah Salah registers these numbers

As per Opta, Mo Salah has become only the second player in Premier League history to net 100+ left-footed goals, after former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler (105). Salah now has 123 Premier League goals, including three this season. Overall for the Reds, he has smashed 165 goals in all competitions, including nine this season.

Do you know? Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, Liverpool are now unbeaten across their last 28 PL games at Anfield (W21 D7). Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches against reigning PL champions City have lost their maiden PL away game for the first time since August 2021 (22 games).

Standings City are four points behind leaders Arsenal

Man City are second in the PL table and are four points below Arsenal, who saw Leeds United out earlier on Sunday. City have 23 points from 10 games (W7 D2 L1) and conceded their 10th goal. Liverpool rose to 8th with their 3rd win of the season (W3 D4 L2). Liverpool have amassed 13 points from nine games.

Records A look at the key individual records

As per Squawka, Jurgen Klopp has now finished on the winning side versus Pep Guardiola more times (12) than against any other manager in his career. Virgil van Dijk has played 69 PL games for Liverpool at Anfield and hasn't tasted a defeat. Salah has joined Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the second player to have scored in four consecutive PL home games against City.