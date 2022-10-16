Sports

El Clasico, Real hammer Barcelona in La Liga: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 09:40 pm 3 min read

Valverde and Benzema scored for Real Madrid ((Photo Credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid overcame Barcelona 3-1 in a classic El Clasico encounter on matchday nine of La Liga 2022-23 season on Sunday. Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored in the first half to hand Real a 2-0 advantage. In the second half, Benzema had a goal chalked off for offside. Ferran Torres pulled one back for Barca before Rodrygo scored a penalty.

Context Why does this story matter?

Real were the better side and played with a lot of character. La Liga holders Real look like the real deal this season.

The win will please Ancelotti as Barcelona were doing well up until now in the league.

To breach Barca's defensive line was another solid achievement. Xavi will be gutted given Barca's performance over the last two games in all competitions.

La Liga Real are on top of the standings

Real, who were behind Barca in terms of goal difference, have gone on top. After nine games, Real have 25 points (W8 D1). Real have scored 22 goals, besides conceding 8 and are unbeaten so far. Barcelona suffered their maiden loss in La Liga 2022-23 season (W7 D1 L1). Barca have scored 21, besides conceding four.

Do you know? 77th El Clasico win for Real in La Liga

Real and Barca have now met on 185 occasions in La Liga. Los Blancos have claimed 77 wins with Barca winning 73. The El Clasico has witnessed 35 draws in La Liga as well. Real have scored 298 goals to Barca's 296.

Records Decoding the key records

As per Opta, Valverde has scored the second goal for Real from outside the box against Barca at home in La Liga since the 1998-99 season after Raul Gonzalez in May 2008. Benzema (11mins 27secs) has scored the earliest Real Madrid goal against Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu since the Frenchman himself (5:36) in March 2013.

Information Barca's unbeaten record away from home comes to an end

Prior to this match, Barcelona were unbeaten in 19 La Liga away matches, since a 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on October 27, 2021 under former boss Ronald Koeman. Barca have conceded 3 goals in successive games across competitions.

RMABAR How did the match pan out?

Benzema was superb and gave Real the lead from 15 yards in the sixth minute after Vinicius Junior's shot was parried away by the Barca keeper. Barca had a flurry of chances but it was Valverde who put Real 2-0 up in the 35th minute. Ansu Fati did well for Barca after coming on but Rodrygo settled matters after a foul by Eric Garcia.

Information Benzema races to 328 goals for Real Madrid

Benzema scored his fourth league goal in the 2022-23 season and fifth overall. He now has 223 La Liga goals for Real. Overall, the Frenchman has netted 328 goals in 615 appearances for Los Blancos.

Information Ferran Torres makes his presence felt

Ferran Torres has scored two goals, besides making one assist in three appearances in El Clasico. Ferran has nine goals for Barca in all competitions.

Twitter Post Real are on top!

