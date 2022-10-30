Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Liverpool suffer defeat versus Leeds: Key stats

Liverpool suffered a stunning 1-2 defeat versus Leeds United in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 clash at Anfield. A Joe Gomez howler saw Leeds take an early lead before Mohamed Salah equalized for the Reds. Late in the second half, Crysencio Summerville scored a superb goal to hand Leeds victory. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have suffered their fourth defeat of the season. Here's more.

Stat attack Points table and match stats

Liverpool have dropped to ninth in the Premier League 2022-23 standings after remaining on 16 points from 12 games (W4 D4 L4). Meanwhile, Leeds have risen to 15th, earning just their 3rd win this season from 12 games (W3 D3 L6). In terms of match stats, Liverpool dominated the possession (69%) and clocked 22 attempts, with 10 on target. Leeds had six on target.

Do you know? Salah races to 124 Premier League goals

Salah netted his 124th Premier League goal in 225 appearances, including four this season. Overall, he has raced to 167 goals in 272 appearances for the Reds, including 11 in all competitions this season.

Liverpool Unwanted numbers for Liverpool

As per Opta, the first time in his Liverpool career, Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has ended on the losing side in a Premier League home game. He was unbeaten in his first 70 matches at Anfield for the Reds before the loss versus Leeds (W59 D11). Liverpool have suffered their first home defeat in the PL since March 2021, ending a 29-game unbeaten run.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for the two sides

Liverpool have now lost five games after 18 matches this season. As per Squawka, this is more than they did during their 63-game run in the 2021-22 campaign (4). For the 11th time this season in the Premier League, Liverpool have conceded the first goal in a match. Meanwhile, Leeds have earned their maiden win over the Reds in 13 attempts across competitions.