2022 Vienna Open: Key stats of the finalists

Written by V Shashank Oct 30, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Denis Shapovalov seeks his second career title in men's singles (Source: Twitter/@denis_shapo)

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev trumped Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 to reach the 2022 Vienna Open final on Saturday. The Russian ace seeks his second tour-level title, having aced the proceedings in Los Cabos in August. Meanwhile, world number 19 Denis Shapovalov dealt a stunning 7-6(4), 6-0 drubbing to Croatian Borna Coric. We decode their stats.

Stats Key stats from the match

Medvedev fired 17 winners including six aces in the 85-minute-long battle. He converted three of his seven break points. He claimed a staggering 87% win on his first serve and raked in a total of 66 points. Notably, he pocketed 36 points through serves alone. Both Medvedev and Dimitrov conceded two doubles faults each during the course of the feud.

Information Medvedev extends his H2H record against Dimitrov

Medvedev now leads Dimitrov 4-2 in terms of H2H record. Prior to the concluded fixture, Dimitrov had won the last meeting between the pair in Indian Wells last year. Meanwhile, first-seeded Medvedev is now 33-10 on hard courts this season.

ATP Finals Medvedev earns fourth consecutive ATP Finals qualification

The win saw Medvedev clinch his fourth successive ATP Finals qualification. He has become the sixth player to bag the spot for the year-ending clash in Turin which will be played from November 13-20. He joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Novak Djokovic. Notably, Medvedev bagged the top honor in 2020, beating Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Shapovalov Shapovalov ousts Coric in semi-finals

Shapovalov was all over Coric as he stamped a straight-set win. He slammed seven aces against the Cincinnati Open winner. However, he conceded five double faults in contrast to his rival (3). He converted three of his four break points. Most notably, the 23-year-old seized a 95% win on his first serve to eventually tally 65 points in the game.

Information Shapovalov settles the score against Coric

Shapovalov has bettered his H2H record versus Coric (2-2). Notably, he has won each of their last two meetings, including the recent triumph in the Tokyo quarter-finals (6-4, 6-3).

Do you know? Medvedev has a slender lead over Shapovalov

Medvedev enjoys a 3-2 W/L record over his upcoming rival. Notably, the 2021 US Open winner has won each of their last three meetings since the defeat in Washington in 2018. He hasn't dropped a set so far in the ATP 500 tournament.