Tel Aviv Open: Novak Djokovic routs Pablo Andujar, reaches quarter-finals
21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic made light work of Spain's Pablo Andujar in R16 at the Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The Serbian forced a 6-0, 6-3 win to reach the quarter-finals. He will face Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who bested Israeli qualifier Edan Lesham 6-3, 6-2. Interestingly, Djokovic last played in Israel back in 2006 in a Davis Cup tie as a teenager.
Djokovic fired eight aces to Andujar's three. Andujar also committed five double faults. Djokovic had an 81% win on the first serve. He converted four of his 12 break points and pocketed a total of 69 points. The 88-time ATP Tour level titlist wrapped the duel in an hour and 27 minutes.
Djokovic now boasts a 3-0 win-loss record over Andujar, having won in the round of 16 at the 2012 Indian Wells Masters and in the round of 32 in 2007 Umag.
Tennis ace Djokovic was a part of Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and lately retired Roger Federer in Laver Cup. He trounced 2022 US Open semi-finalist, Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-2 at the group stage. However, he was humbled soon by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, losing by a 3-6, 6-7(3) margin. Later, Team World bagged the honors with a 13-8 win over four-time winners Team Europe.
The quarter-finals will commence in the afternoon, with number two seed Marin Cilic crossing swords with Briton Liam Broady. Broady pulled an upset over fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in R16. Meanwhile, Cilic prevailed in three sets over Dominic Thiem. Constant Lestienne beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2 to set up a duel with number four seed Maxime Cressy.
France's Arthur Rinderknech fetched a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7) win against third seed Diego Schwartzman later this evening. He will be up against Roman Safiullin, who defeated Tomas Etcheverry 6-1, 6-4.