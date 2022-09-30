Sports

Tel Aviv Open: Novak Djokovic routs Pablo Andujar, reaches quarter-finals

Tel Aviv Open: Novak Djokovic routs Pablo Andujar, reaches quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Sep 30, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Djokovic now boasts a 3-0 record over Pablo Andujar (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic made light work of Spain's Pablo Andujar in R16 at the Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The Serbian forced a 6-0, 6-3 win to reach the quarter-finals. He will face Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who bested Israeli qualifier Edan Lesham 6-3, 6-2. Interestingly, Djokovic last played in Israel back in 2006 in a Davis Cup tie as a teenager.

Match Key stats from the match

Djokovic fired eight aces to Andujar's three. Andujar also committed five double faults. Djokovic had an 81% win on the first serve. He converted four of his 12 break points and pocketed a total of 69 points. The 88-time ATP Tour level titlist wrapped the duel in an hour and 27 minutes.

Information 3-0 record over Andujar

Djokovic now boasts a 3-0 win-loss record over Andujar, having won in the round of 16 at the 2012 Indian Wells Masters and in the round of 32 in 2007 Umag.

Laver Cup Djokovic bounces back after Laver Cup defeat

Tennis ace Djokovic was a part of Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and lately retired Roger Federer in Laver Cup. He trounced 2022 US Open semi-finalist, Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-2 at the group stage. However, he was humbled soon by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, losing by a 3-6, 6-7(3) margin. Later, Team World bagged the honors with a 13-8 win over four-time winners Team Europe.

Results A look at other key results

The quarter-finals will commence in the afternoon, with number two seed Marin Cilic crossing swords with Briton Liam Broady. Broady pulled an upset over fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in R16. Meanwhile, Cilic prevailed in three sets over Dominic Thiem. Constant Lestienne beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2 to set up a duel with number four seed Maxime Cressy.

Information Schwartzman ousted in R16 at the Tel Aviv Open

France's Arthur Rinderknech fetched a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7) win against third seed Diego Schwartzman later this evening. He will be up against Roman Safiullin, who defeated Tomas Etcheverry 6-1, 6-4.