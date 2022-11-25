Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil beat Serbia 2-0: Key stats

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil beat Serbia 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 25, 2022, 02:26 am 3 min read

Richarlison scored a brace for Brazil (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Richarlison scored a brace as Brazil overcame Serbia 2-0 in their Group G encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022. With this win, Brazil are on top of Group G by going over Switzerland, who earlier beat Cameroon 1-0. After a goalless first half, Richarlison scored in the 62nd and 73rd minutes of the match. Vinicius Junior played a key role in both goals.

Key numbers for Richarlison

Richarlison is now the 6th player to score a brace in the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage. Notably, Richarlison has scored four goals in his last three international games for Brazil. In 39 appearances for Brazil, Richarlison has managed to score 19 goals, including nine in seven games this year.

A look at the match stats

Brazil dominated the game, clocking 22 attempts as they managed 8 shots on target. Brazil also had the lion's share of possession (59%). Brazil made 580 passes with an accuracy of 86%. Serbia managed five shots but failed to hit the target even once (0).

How did the match pan out?

Brazil were the better side in the first half but Serbia did well to shut shop. Raphinha missed a glorious chance for Brazil. Some good work by Neymar, saw Vinicius take the ball and his powerful shot was parried away as Richarlison converted on the rebound. A bicycle kick on the volley from Vinicius' assist saw Richarlison score the second.

Eighth successive win for Brazil

Since losing to Argentina in the Copa America final, Brazil have played 16 games and are unbeaten. Brazil have won eight successive matches in all competitions as well. In this run, Brazil have netted 16 goals, besides conceding five.

Brazil claim these records

Brazil and Serbia met for the third time and the former have a 3-0 record, including 2-0 at the World Cup (2-0 in 2018). Brazil, who are playing their 22nd World Cup, are unbeaten in their last 16 group-stage encounters (W13 D3). Brazil now have 74 wins from 110 World Cup matches.

Key stats for Richarlison and Vinicius

As per Opta, Richarlison has scored the most of any player for Brazil since his debut in September 2018. Since 1966, Real Madrid star Vinicius has become in the sixth Brazilian player to provide an assist on his World Cup debut after Douglas Costa in 2018, Elano in 2010, Cicinho & Gilberto in 2006, and Paulo Isidoro in 1982.

Unique record for Brazil

As per Opta, Brazil are now unbeaten in their opening game at the World Cup in 20 successive editions (W17 D3). Notably, Brazil's last defeat on matchday one of the World Cup came against Spain in 1934 (1-3).