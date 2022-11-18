Sports

Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group E teams

Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group E teams

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Nov 18, 2022, 02:09 pm 4 min read

Germany have won four World Cup honors (Source: Twitter/DFB_Team)

Four-time FIFA World Cup winners Germany have been clubbed alongside former champions Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan in Group E. Hansi Flick's Germany will play the Group E opener against Japan on November 23, while Spain will square off against Costa Rica a few hours later. There are plenty of records held by the sides participating in Group E. We look at the same.

Group E How have Group E teams fared in the World Cup?

Germany hold the joint-most appearances in the tournament alongside Brazil (109 matches). Germany have commanded 67 wins, besides 20 draws and 22 losses. Costa Rica have a 5-8 win-loss record across 18 matches (D5). Japan hold a 5-11 win-loss record across 21 matches in the tournament (D5) . As for Spain, the La Roja have mustered 30 wins, 15 draws, and 18 losses.

Germany Second-most successful nation in World Cup history

Germany have the second-most titles in WC (4). However, they have finished as runners-up four times as well, most by any nation (1966, 1982, 1988, and 2002). Germany have finished 3rd in four occasions (1934, 1970, 2006, and 2010) and ended fourth in the 1958 edition. Besides, Germany have reached the quarters thrice (1962, 1994, 1998) and exited the group stage twice (1978, 2018).

Spain World Cup: A look at Spain's run

Spain made their World Cup debut in 1934, reaching the quarters that year. In their next appearance in 1958, they finished 4th. In 1962, 1966, 1978, 1998, and 2014 they exited the group stage. In 1982, they bowed out in round 2. Spain exited in R16 thrice (1990, 2006, 2018), besides reaching the quarters thrice (191986, 1994, 2002). Spain won the trophy in 2010.

Costa Rica Distinguishable records held by Costa Rica

Costa Rica have qualified in five of the last six editions of WC, barring 2010. The Ticos reached the quarter-finals in 2014, which remains their best finish in the tournament. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Celso Borges (8 each) can trump Christian Bolanos (9) to become Costa Rica's joint-most-capped player in WC. Ronald Gomez and Paulo Wanchope have the joint-most goals in WC (3).

Japan A look at Japan's record holders in WC

Notably, Japan have featured in each of the World Cup events since 1998, reaching R16 in three instances (2002, 2010, 2018). The Blue Samurai are yet to reach the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Makoto Hasebe, Eiji Kawashima, and Yuto Nagatomo hold the joint-most appearances for Japan in WC (11). Keisuke Honda (4) has the most goals for the nation in the tournament's history.

Information Spain and Germany's record versus Costa Rica

Spain will meet Costa Roca for the first time at the FIFA World Cup. Spain have met Costa Rica in three friendly encounters in the past, winning two and drawing one. Germany met Costa Rica once at the 2006 World Cup, winning the same 4-2.

Do you know? Japan have never lost to Costa Rica

Japan have met Costa Rica on five occasions in international football and haven't lost a single game (W4 D1). The two sides last met in 2018, when the Samurai Blue claimed an emphatic 3-0 win.

GER vs ESP A battle of the heavyweights!

Germany and Spain have locked horns 25 times in all competitions to date. Germany have won nine games (D8 L8). Germany have a 2-1 record over Spain at the World Cup in four meetings (D1). Germany clinched 2-1 wins in the group stage in 1966 and 1982, followed by a 1-1 draw in 1994. Spain outclassed the Germans 1-0 in the 2010 WC semi-finals.

Stats A look at the record holders for Germany

Veteran Thomas Muller will feature in his fourth World Cup for Germany, after the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions. He has netted 10 goals in 16 matches and can surpass Pele's tally (12). Muller is seven short of surpassing fellow countryman Miroslav Klose (16) and becoming the highest goal scorer in WC history. Former midfielder Lothar Matthaus holds the most appearances for Germany (25).

Spain Busquets can become Spain's most-capped player in WC history

Sergio Busquets, who is playing his 4th World Cup for Spain, can become his nation's most-capped player in World Cup history. Busquets has played 13 matches and can surpass record holder Iker Casillas (17) if Spain reach the quarters and the former is involved in every game. Meanwhile, former forward David Villa has scored most WC goals for Spain (9).