New Zealand vs India 1st T20I abandoned due to rain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 18, 2022, 01:32 pm 3 min read

Wellington was the host of the opener (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The opening T20I between hosts New Zealand and India has been washed out without a bowl being bowled. It was raining heavily over the Sky Stadium in Wellington as the spectators returned back disappointed. Even the toss could not take place. With the opener getting washed out, the three-match series has effectively turned into a two-match affair. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The game was supposed to be the first assignment of both teams after the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup.

Both teams reached the semi-final stage of the tournament but could not get the glory.

Both sides would have aimed to start the T20I series with an emphatic win.

The second T20I will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20.

India squad Hardik Pandya named India's captain for the series

Several first-choice Indian players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, hence, has been named the captain with Rishabh Pant being his deputy. The series is indeed a great opportunity for the fresh Indian faces to make a mark. Shubman Gill was expected to make his T20I debut in the Wellington T20I.

Information India's squad for the series:

India's T20I squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

NZ squad New Zealand have named a strong squad

On the other hand, New Zealand have not made many changes in the squad that featured in the T20 WC. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill are the notable omissions. The likes of Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips have been in fine form lately and are the players to watch out for. Skipper Kane Williamson blew hot and cold in the T20 WC.

Information New Zealand's squad for the series

New Zealand's T20I Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

H2H Head-to-Head record in T20Is

India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (11-9). Their last meeting in the format saw India whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 in a home T20I series last year. Their previous duel on New Zealand soil also saw India recording a 5-0 win in the T20I series in 2020. Super over determined the result twice in the series.