Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Services overpower Mumbai: Key stats

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Services overpower Mumbai: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 13, 2022, 04:15 pm 3 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred wasn't enough for Mumbai (Source: Twitter/@BCCI))

Services tamed Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E match on Sunday in Ranchi. Centuries from openers Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan helped Services chase down a 265-run target. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 104-run knock helped Mumbai post 264/9 in 50 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Shams Mulani got 40-plus scores. In response, Services made light work of the chase. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Mumbai had a shaky start as they were reduced to 35/2 in 6.4 overs. Rahane played second fiddle to Yashasvi, thereby fetching a solid 105-run stand for the third wicket. Later, solid finishes from Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian got them through. In reply, the Rajat Paliwal-led Services weren't troubled as they registered their maiden win of the season.

Duo Rahane, Mulani fall short of fifties

Rahane played a patient knock as he amassed a 67-ball 43 (4s: 3), missing out on his 44th List A fifty. He now holds 6,156 runs in 169 List A appearances. Notably, he clubbed a stellar 59* in the last game versus Bengal. All-rounder Mulani chipped in a brisk 48 off 58 deliveries (5s: 4). He has 442 runs across 37 List A fixtures.

Hundred Fourth List A hundred for Yashasvi

Yashasvi battered a 122-ball 104, striking 13 fours before Nitin Yadav pulled curtains to his innings in 42nd over. Yashasvi, who played his 28th List A match, has raced to 1,229 runs while averaging over 45. He slammed his fourth century in the 50-over format. Besides, he also has five half-centuries under his belt. In the first match versus Bengal, Yashasvi scored 10.

SMAT 2022 Mumbai's second-highest scorer in SMAT 2022

Yashasvi managed 266 runs from 10 matches in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 season. The southpaw was Mumbai's second-highest scorer in the competition behind Prithvi Shaw. In the shortest format, Yashasvi has piled up 953 runs at 23.82 (50s 4). Meanwhile, Yashasvi has dazzled in First-class cricket, scoring 1,015 runs at 84.58 (100s 5, 50s 1).

Information 231-run opening stand between Services openers

Rohilla scored 135 runs from 119 balls. He slammed 15 fours and four sixes (SR 113.45). His opening partner Chauhan managed 100 from 120 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six. Rohilla and Chauhan added 231 runs for the opening wicket.

Do you know? Key numbers for centurions Rohilla and Chauhan

Rohilla brought up his second List A hundred and has 650-plus runs. He managed his highest score in the format. Meanwhile, Chauhan has raced to 1,309 runs in List A cricket. He slammed his fifth ton and 10th fifty-plus score in total (50s 5).

Information Pathania and Guleria do well with the ball

Veteran Services bowler Diwesh Pathania bagged three scalps for 48 runs from his 10 overs. He now has 91 scalps in the 50-over format. Arpit Guleria (2/47) was superb as well. In 9 List A games, he has claimed 9 scalps.