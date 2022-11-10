Sports

T20 WC Semi-final, IND vs ENG: Buttler elects to field

T20 WC Semi-final, IND vs ENG: Buttler elects to field

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall Nov 10, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Both teams are eyeing their second T20 WC title (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are up against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. With four victories in five games, the Men in Blue finished atop the Group 2 team standings. England finished second in Group 1 with three wins, one defeat, and an abandoned game. Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

Changes Mark Wood, Dawid Malan miss out

Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have replaced Mark Wood and Dawid Malan in the England XI, respectively. Malan suffered a groin injury during England's last league game against Sri Lanka. He could not even bat in the contest. Meanwhile, Wood took a limited part in training after reporting general body stiffness. On the other hand, India are playing the same side.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval will host this affair. Sides batting first have won seven of 14 T20Is here. The venue has produced plenty of nail-biting thrillers in the tourney underway, and anything around 155-165 could be a competitive total. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

Team India has a slender lead over the Three Lions in T20I encounters (12-10). The Men in Blue have won four of their last five matches against the Brits in the format, including a 2-1 triumph in 2022. As for T20 World Cups, India have a 2-1 W/L record over England. They suffered a 90-run beating in the 2012 edition in Colombo.

IND vs ENG Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav, who is enjoying an otherworldly form, will carry India's scoring reins alongside Virat Kohli. Skipper Rohit has to deliver the goods. Initial spells from Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be fatal for England. As for England, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales can render heavy blows if they find their rhythm. Pacer Sam Curran has been sensational in the death overs.